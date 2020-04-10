Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-04-20

YEREVAN, 10 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.92 drams to 491.18 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.01 drams to 537.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.67 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 612.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 417.04 drams to 26540.49 drams. Silver price up by 0.81 drams to 239.64 drams. Platinum price down by 140.50 drams to 11606.97 drams.