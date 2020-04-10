Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 5

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5, the local healthcare authorities announced on April 10.

One of the patients is a family member of a villager who had tested positive earlier. The other patient has had contact with another confirmed case.

Other suspected cases in the country tested negative.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan