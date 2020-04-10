Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

COVID-19: Armenia’s healthcare ministry will propose government to extend state of emergency

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of healthcare will propose the government to extend the current state of emergency over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference.

“Our proposal to the government will be to extend the state of emergency. Of course, the decision will be adopted taking into account many factors, however, in my view, in order to ensure the continuation of our actions, the state of emergency is important”, the minister said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

According to the latest data, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Armenia is 937. The death toll is 12. 5,144 people tested negative so far. The number of recovered patients has reached 149.

 

