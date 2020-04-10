Aznavour Foundation contributes to fight against COVID-19

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The Aznavour Foundation has announced joining the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Foundation issued a statement, which says: “The COVID-19 outbreak in the beginning of 2020 has already affected more than one million people in every corner of the world. It is a historic disaster that disrupted every aspect of our lives, including health care systems, education, tourism, and many others”.

“Today, all countries are facing challenges in the field of healthcare. However, we are certain that together we can overcome this disease by being more united, more caring and more responsible. Many years ago, Charles Aznavour stood by Armenia and its people in a difficult time and commenced the humanitarian activities. Pursuant to Charles Aznavour’s values, the Aznavour Foundation joins the worldwide fight against COVID-19”, highlighted Nicolas Aznavour, Co-founder and Chairman of Board of the Aznavour Foundation.

“In close cooperation with Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, the Aznavour Foundation has enabled the purchase of more than 5’000 N95 masks and 1’000 protective jumpsuits for the doctors and nurses, as well as the delivery of more than 7’000 litters of disinfectant to medical care facilities, which will suffice for the 2 months needs and thus create a safer environment for specialists who have been working with exceptional dedication and altruism for months, saving many lives.

The Aznavour Foundation expresses its gratitude to all health personnel and volunteers who risk their lives to save others and will allow us to overcome this disease. This initiative of the Aznavour Foundation was made possible with the generous support of the Foundations “Armenia” and “Philippossian et Pilossian” from Switzerland, Armen Grishkyan and other donors who wished to remain anonymous. Please follow the instructions in your countries to keep safe and save lives!” the statement said.