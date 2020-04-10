3,156 more patients recover from coronavirus in Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran has increased by 1,972 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 68,192, according to the latest data of April 10, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

The death cases has increased by 122. The total number of deaths is 4,232.

Currently 3,969 patients are in serious condition.

3,156 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 35,465.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan