Armenia coronavirus death toll reaches 12

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. An 81-year-old patient has died from coronavirus complications in Armenia, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 12, healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said during the parliamentary committee on health and social affairs session.

“Another patient died this morning. We hadn’t yet informed about it, we already have 12 deaths, this will be reported in tomorrow’s figures. The patient was 81 years old who had serious underlying health conditions,” Torosyan said.

Torosyan said their task is to keep the death toll low and move forward.

“Today we are a bit more confident in terms of the number of beds and ventilators,” he said, adding that nevertheless they must be “ready for the worst”.

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 937, including the 149 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan