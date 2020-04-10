Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

Armenia ready to host Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council’s session in autumn – PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed readiness to host the regular session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council in Armenia in autumn, the PM said this during the Council’s video conference on April 10.

“Armenia is ready to host the regular session of the Inter-Governmental Council this autumn. We hope the pandemic will already be overcome before the session”, the PM said.

The session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council, scheduled to take place in Minsk, is currently being held via a video conference due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has surpassed 1,608.000. 95,837 people have died from the virus so far.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





