Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 1,786 in one day: TASS

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 1,786 in the past 24 hours, reaching 11,917, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

“A total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 82 Russian regions (up by 17.6%). As many as 97 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. Eighteen coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 94”, the statement of the center reads.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.