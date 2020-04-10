Road condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 10, as of 11:00, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia, only the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 11:10 Georgia coronavirus cases reach 227: RIA Novosti
- 11:09 16 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia, bringing total to 937
- 11:05 Road condition
- 10:56 Armenia and Georgia team up to evacuate exchange students from United States
- 10:20 WWII-era Soviet-made grenade found in Yerevan street
- 09:44 COVID-19 updates: Number of confirmed cases reaches 1,605.277 globally
- 08:58 European Stocks - 09-04-20
- 08:58 US stocks up - 09-04-20
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-04-20
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-04-20
- 08:54 Oil Prices Down - 09-04-20
- 04.09-19:55 Armenia's coronavirus spread doubling rate comes near to 10 days – Minister
- 04.09-18:00 Two more coronavirus cases reported in Artsakh
- 04.09-17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-04-20
- 04.09-17:34 Asian Stocks - 09-04-20
- 04.09-16:55 COVID-19 latest updates: Spain overtakes US with most death cases
- 04.09-15:47 “Such matter doesn’t exist on agenda” – Armenia on report about Turkey offering support
- 04.09-15:13 Armenian Genocide commemoration events in LA suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
- 04.09-14:57 COVID-19: 2,497 more patients recover in Iran in one day
- 04.09-14:46 Serzh Sargsyan to be provided with copy of video recording of parliamentary testimony
- 04.09-14:26 Armenian molecular biology institute to start manufacturing coronavirus test kits
- 04.09-14:05 Armenia among few countries to not have empty store shelves during coronavirus crisis
- 04.09-13:41 World Bank forecasts 1.7% GDP growth for Armenia in 2020
- 04.09-13:37 Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price
- 04.09-13:27 Erdogan phones Sahak II of Constantinople amid coronavirus outbreak
11:04, 04.03.2020
Viewed 3205 times ‘Love them so much’: Kim Kardashian’s Twitter account full of posts, photos about Armenia
16:36, 04.04.2020
Viewed 2316 times I definitely will come back with my family to Armenia - Kourtney Kardashian
15:27, 04.06.2020
Viewed 2145 times Eduardo Eurnekian to provide $250,000 in aid to Armenian government for fighting COVID-19
11:08, 04.04.2020
Viewed 1774 times Coronavirus cases reach 770 in Armenia
19:12, 04.04.2020
Viewed 1678 times Revazyan denies rumors of ‘’depriving Armenia’s civil aviation of license”