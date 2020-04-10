WWII-era Soviet-made grenade found in Yerevan street

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. A Soviet-made RG-42 fragmentation grenade was found near the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan on April 9, emergency services said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that they received a 911 call around 14:34 on Thursday. First-responders from the Engineering Detachment of the Civil Protection Division of the Rescue Service transported the corroded grenade to a special area where it was disposed of.

Authorities did not mention if the grenade was live.

The RG-42 was introduced in the Soviet Union in 1942 during WWII and was produced until sometime in the mid-1950s.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan