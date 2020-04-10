LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1459.50, copper price stood at $5000.50, lead price stood at $1713.00, nickel price stood at $11497.00, tin price stood at $14608.00, zinc price stood at $1904.00, molybdenum price up by 1.25% to $17968.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.