Armenia's coronavirus spread doubling rate comes near to 10 days – Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The doubling rate of coronavirus spread in Armenia comes near to 10 days, Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''If we preserve this rate we will have 1800 cases on April 19 and 3600 cases on April 29. The positive side is that the rate of spread in the last 5 days is lower than the rate of the last 10 days.

The negative side is that this small relative achievement can be lost if we calm down and again return to our daily life without preserving the preventive regulations’', ARMENPRESS reports the Minister wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan