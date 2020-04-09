Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

Two more coronavirus cases reported in Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. 2 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Artsakh, bringing the total number to 3, ARMENPRESS was informed from Health ministry of Artsakh.

‘’The results of the 3 tests done today two were positive. One of them is the daughter-in-law of the person who was tested positive on April 7, who had been self-isolated from April 2. The second is a citizen of Armenia who entered Artsakh and during filling out an individual card it became clear that he came from a risk zone.

That citizen was also in self-isolation until being tested and soon he will be taken to the Republic of Armenia’', the Ministry said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





