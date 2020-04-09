Armenian Genocide commemoration events in LA suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. After careful consideration of the Coronavirus pandemic, the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles, the Unified Young Armenians, and the Armenian Genocide Committee have decided to suspend all of their April 24 commemoration related activities, reports Asbarez.

The coalition of these three community organizations are in charge of a) the Requiem service at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello, b) the March in Little Armenia, Hollywood and c) the Protest demonstration in front of the Los Angeles Turkish Consulate.

The Coalition made this decision not only as a moral responsibility to stand with the people of Los Angeles and the world, but to also comply with the health directives imposed by the local authorities, which are meant to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus and to save lives.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 204 countries and territories.

As of the latest reports, the US has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases (over 435,000).