COVID-19: 2,497 more patients recover in Iran in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1634, bringing the total to 66,220, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

117 more patients have died, the death toll has reached 4,110.

3,918 of the infected patients are in serious condition.

2,497 more patients have recovered. The total number of recovered people is 32,309.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 204 countries and territories.

