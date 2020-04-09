Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

Serzh Sargsyan to be provided with copy of video recording of parliamentary testimony

Serzh Sargsyan to be provided with copy of video recording of parliamentary testimony

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s request on being allowed to have a copy of the video recording of his upcoming testimony at a parliamentary committee hearing investigating the 2016 April War circumstances has been granted, the 3rd president’s office said in a news release.

Sargsyan is expected to make an appearance on April 16th at the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing the circumstances of the clashes.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration