Serzh Sargsyan to be provided with copy of video recording of parliamentary testimony
14:46, 9 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s request on being allowed to have a copy of the video recording of his upcoming testimony at a parliamentary committee hearing investigating the 2016 April War circumstances has been granted, the 3rd president’s office said in a news release.
Sargsyan is expected to make an appearance on April 16th at the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing the circumstances of the clashes.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version