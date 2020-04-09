Serzh Sargsyan to be provided with copy of video recording of parliamentary testimony

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s request on being allowed to have a copy of the video recording of his upcoming testimony at a parliamentary committee hearing investigating the 2016 April War circumstances has been granted, the 3rd president’s office said in a news release.

Sargsyan is expected to make an appearance on April 16th at the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing the circumstances of the clashes.

