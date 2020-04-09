Armenian molecular biology institute to start manufacturing coronavirus test kits

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The Institute of Molecular Biology of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences is currently negotiating with manufacturers from a number of countries for acquiring the necessary materials for launching the production of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits for the diagnostics of the novel coronavirus.

The institute’s Director Arsen Arakelyan said at a news conference that they will launch the manufacturing process after they acquire the materials.

“We have the required equipment but we are also looking into acquiring some other non-essential devices which will however accelerate the process,” he said.

He said the quality of their production will be equal to the ones currently used by Armenian healthcare authorities.

The Armenian government has allocated 550,000 dollars to the institute to acquire the materials and launch the manufacturing.

Reporting and writing by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan