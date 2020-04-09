Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

Foreign exchange market in calm situation, deposits are growing – Armenian PM

Foreign exchange market in calm situation, deposits are growing – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Following several days of tension the foreign exchange market and the banking system in general are in a very calm situation, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“In recent days there is a certain increase in banking deposits, moreover, there are already visible cases when citizens are converting dollar deposits into drams. This means that there is a trust towards the government’s anti-crisis policy”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan     





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration