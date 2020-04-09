Armenia coronavirus cases reach 921 with 10 deaths

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. 28 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases to 921, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media. She also clarified that there was a technical error in the total cumulative number record and 12 cases were not recorded in the statistics.

An 80-year-old patient who had underlying health conditions has died from coronavirus complications, bringing the total number of deaths to 10, Nikoghosyan said.

24 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the number of recoveries to 138.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan