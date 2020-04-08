China sending huge quantity of medical supplies and equipment to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The airplane carrying a large quantity of medical supplies and equipment from China will soon land in Armenia. Part of the medical supplies and equipment has been obtained by the state funds of Armenia and part has been donated by China and Armenian and Chinese benefactors. The special flight has been initiated by the Commandant's Office of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Armenian Unified Information Center.

The medical supplies and equipment contain 120 ventilation devices, 2 oxygen supply stations, 60 thousand test kits, 60 thousand medical masks, 280 thousand protective masks, 20 thousand goggles and 100,000 protective clothing, as well as medicines.

It’s written ‘’Let our friendship be higher than Mount Ararat and longer than Yangtze River’’ on the boxes.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan