Artsakh’s President convenes consultation on coronavirus prevention

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation on April 8 dedicated to the activities being carried out within the frameworks of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.

The first case of infection registered in Artsakh was at the spotlight of the discussions. The President underlined that despite the undertaken measures a new coronavirus contamination case had been registered in the republic, which requires making corrections in the activities being implemented to neutralize or minimizing the possibilities of the spread of the disease.

Head of Interdepartmental Commission coordinating the prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus, state minister Grigori Martirosyan, healthcare minister Arayik Baghryan, heads of concerned structures provided reports on the measures being taken.

During the consultation a special emphasis was put on the issues of securing the health of the population during the second stage of presidential elections to be held on April the 14th.

President Sahakyan underlined the imperative to realize the preventive and organizational measures at the highest level, provide the necessary medical supplies and antiseptics, carry out coordinated disinfection activities on sites as well as reveal and eliminate the existing drawbacks. President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions to the heads of corresponding bodies on the proper realization of the discussed issues emphasizing that the current situation demands a high-level responsibility and coordinated implementation of the activities.