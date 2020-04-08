Ready to make efforts to protect lives of our peoples – Xi Jinping says to President Sarkissian  

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Recently President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to President of China Xi Jinping, where he saluted the success of China in the fight against novel coronavirus pandemic.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Xi Jinping thanked President Sarkissian in a reply letter and expressed readiness to assist Armenia in the fight against the pandemic.

‘’On behalf of the People’s Republic of China and the people of China I express sincere support and solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Armenia, and wish all the patients speedy recovery.

The Chinese side decisively supports the efforts of Armenia against the coronavirus pandemic and is ready to support in the future.

China and Armenia are countries with friendly partnership and cooperation. Attaching special importance to the development of relations between the two countries, I am ready to make joint efforts with you for strengthening cooperation in healthcare sphere between our countries to jointly protect the lives and health of the peoples of our countries’’, reads Xi Jinping’s letter to President Sarkissian.

