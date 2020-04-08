Armenian, Iranian FMs hold telephone conversation

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Iranian side, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors exchanged views on the measures aimed at fighting coronavirus. The Iranian Minister offered condolences to Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on behalf of the Iranian Government over the deaths resulted by the coronavirus and expressed solidarity with the Armenian people.

FM Mnatsakanyan presented the anti-coronavirus efforts of the Government of Armenia and highly appreciated the solidarity expressed by Iran. The sides referred to global fight against coronavirus and the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in that situation.

A broad scope of issues of bilateral cooperation was discussed during the phone conversation.

