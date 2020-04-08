Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

Armenian, Russian FMs highlight mutual assistance in fighting the pandemic

Armenian, Russian FMs highlight mutual assistance in fighting the pandemic

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Armenian side, a telephone conversation took place between Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, the FMs referred to the measures aimed at the prevention of the novel coronavirus, emphasizing the importance of mutual assistance and exchange of information.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov also referred to a number of issues on Armenia-Russia agenda, as well as cooperation in the sidelines of regional and international organizations.

The sides also discussed the recent developments over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration