Armenian, Russian FMs highlight mutual assistance in fighting the pandemic

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Armenian side, a telephone conversation took place between Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, the FMs referred to the measures aimed at the prevention of the novel coronavirus, emphasizing the importance of mutual assistance and exchange of information.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov also referred to a number of issues on Armenia-Russia agenda, as well as cooperation in the sidelines of regional and international organizations.

The sides also discussed the recent developments over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

