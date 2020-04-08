Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-04-20

YEREVAN, 8 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 april, USD exchange rate down by 2.79 drams to 496.58 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.63 drams to 539.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.56 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.69 drams to 612.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 319.39 drams to 26330.96 drams. Silver price up by 8.64 drams to 240.68 drams. Platinum price up by 316.97 drams to 11830.37 drams.