12 people passed online testing via COVID-19 Armenia app, 4 test positive

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. 1,500 people, who have passed testing via the Covid-19 Armenia online testing app, appeared in the red zone, 12 people have been tested, 4 have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Bagrat Badalyan, advisor to Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant of the State of Emergency, Tigran Avinyan, said at a press conference.

“The Covid-19 Armenia app has already had nearly 40 downloads, within the frames of which people have carried out an online testing for 240,000 times. Nearly 1,500 persons have appeared in the red zone, 31 have been selected through an interview. 12 out of these 31 have already been tested, 8 tested negative and 4 positive. We are waiting for the results of the rest”, Badalyan said.

Not everyone needs to download the app as it is on voluntary basis.

Covid-19 Armenia app has been created by Armenian specialists. The most important part of the app is the medical testing of users. Based on the results of answers to some questions the app evaluates the person’s health condition and if necessary gives advice what steps should be taken. In addition, the epidemiologists of the Commandant’s Office contact the suspected users, conduct an interview during which they decide whether the person needs further medical care or not.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia has reached 881. 9 death cases have been registered so far. The total number of recovered people has reached 114. 4,571 people tested negative for coronavirus. Currently the active cases are 758.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan