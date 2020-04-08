290,000 citizens, 5300 companies granted loan repayment holidays in Armenia amid coronavirus crisis

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Amid the coronavirus crisis, nearly 290,000 Armenian citizens have been granted loan repayment holidays with a total volume of 9,3 billion drams as of April 8, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

“Loan repayment holidays were also granted to 5300 legal persons with a total volume of 15,4 billion drams,” he said.

