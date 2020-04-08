290,000 citizens, 5300 companies granted loan repayment holidays in Armenia amid coronavirus crisis
15:20, 8 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Amid the coronavirus crisis, nearly 290,000 Armenian citizens have been granted loan repayment holidays with a total volume of 9,3 billion drams as of April 8, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.
“Loan repayment holidays were also granted to 5300 legal persons with a total volume of 15,4 billion drams,” he said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
