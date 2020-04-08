Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

290,000 citizens, 5300 companies granted loan repayment holidays in Armenia amid coronavirus crisis

290,000 citizens, 5300 companies granted loan repayment holidays in Armenia amid coronavirus crisis

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Amid the coronavirus crisis, nearly 290,000 Armenian citizens have been granted loan repayment holidays with a total volume of 9,3 billion drams as of April 8, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

“Loan repayment holidays were also granted to 5300 legal persons with a total volume of 15,4 billion drams,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration