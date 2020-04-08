Coronavirus: Iran reports 2,773 more recoveries

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. 1,997 more people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran according to the latest data as of April 8, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 64,586.

The number of people who died rose by 121, and the death toll is 3,993.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered people increased by 2,773. So far, 29,812 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Iran.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan