Armenia’s military industry operates at full-swing, says High Tech Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The military-industrial complex of Armenia is operating at full-swing, Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan said at a news conference.

He said they have numerous contracts signed with the Defense Ministry and military experts will also be involved in the industrial process.

“The military-industrial complex is operating at full swing with its entire capacity,” he said, adding that the sector’s operations are among the exceptions of allowed activities amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Arshakyan said the defense industry has entered an active stage of operations. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





