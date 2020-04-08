Coronavirus cases reach 8,672 in Russia: TASS

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 1,175 over the past day, reaching 8,672 in 81 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said today, reports TASS.

The center has reported 580 recoveries and 63 deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow has grown by 660 to 5,841.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more than 200 countries.