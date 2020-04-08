Hakob Chagharyan relieved from position of advisor to PM
YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision according to which Hakob Chagharyan has been relieved from the position of advisor to the PM.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 15:20 290,000 citizens, 5300 companies granted loan repayment holidays in Armenia amid coronavirus crisis
- 14:36 Coronavirus: Iran reports 2,773 more recoveries
- 13:46 Furloughed tech engineers offered government grants in Armenia
- 13:23 Armenia’s military industry operates at full-swing, says High Tech Minister
- 13:20 Coronavirus cases reach 8,672 in Russia: TASS
- 13:03 Hakob Chagharyan relieved from position of advisor to PM
- 12:50 Armenia online trade sees major boost amid lockdown
- 12:40 Armenian minister says 10 ventilators have been restored, are ready for use
- 11:33 Armenia voices “cautious optimism” over coronavirus statistics, peak may be over
- 11:19 28 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia, bringing total to 881
- 11:00 Russian mobile lab deployed in Armenian military has capacity of 100 PCR tests in one day
- 10:06 Imagine, There’s No Newsroom - From Novel Coronavirus to Novel Uncertainties
- 09:52 COVID-19 latest updates: More than 400,000 cases confirmed in US
- 09:39 Road condition
- 08:55 European Stocks - 07-04-20
- 08:54 US stocks down - 07-04-20
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-04-20
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-04-20
- 08:51 Oil Prices Down - 07-04-20
- 04.07-21:14 Russian Armed Forces specialists arrive in Armenia in the sidelines of COVID 19 prevention efforts
- 04.07-20:32 Over 400 Armenian citizens return from Russia
- 04.07-20:30 Armenian President wishes speedy recovery to Boris Johnson
- 04.07-18:51 Self-isolation regime set for Artsakh's Mirik village following 1st coronavirus case
- 04.07-18:50 Support framework for targeted investment programs discussed in government
- 04.07-18:46 PM Pashinyan congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day
11:04, 04.03.2020
Viewed 2936 times ‘Love them so much’: Kim Kardashian’s Twitter account full of posts, photos about Armenia
17:52, 04.01.2020
Viewed 2366 times COVID-19 updates: Italy and Spain record highest death tolls
16:36, 04.04.2020
Viewed 2043 times I definitely will come back with my family to Armenia - Kourtney Kardashian
15:46, 04.02.2020
Viewed 1908 times April War: Azerbaijan’s failure on the use of military force as a foreign policy tool
11:34, 04.01.2020
Viewed 1832 times Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on their New Year