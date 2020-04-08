Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

Hakob Chagharyan relieved from position of advisor to PM

Hakob Chagharyan relieved from position of advisor to PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision according to which Hakob Chagharyan has been relieved from the position of advisor to the PM.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration