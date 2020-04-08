Armenia online trade sees major boost amid lockdown

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Electronic trade turnover has nearly tripled in Armenia since the country imposed lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan said at a news conference.

“The entire electronic turnover has nearly tripled. This speaks about the fact that businesses who are using online platforms and technologies in isolation are able to organize their activities. Various assessments in different platforms show that online money turnover has multiplied,” he said.

Arshakyan says these developments are positive and it can boost non-cash, online trade.

