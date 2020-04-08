Armenian minister says 10 ventilators have been restored, are ready for use

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of high technological industry currently has 10 restored lung ventilation devices and is ready to provide them to the healthcare ministry, Minister of High-tech industry Hakob Arshakyan said at a press conference.

He said the ministry received very good reactions after its call, more than 280 e-mails were received. “They have already been examined, and we can state that at this moment we have 10 devices which were found from various places and provided to the ministry. The devices have been restored and are ready for use. In case of necessity we can provide them to the healthcare ministry. This process is continuous, every day we receive calls and letter about a device that is not used, and we give them to the engineering association – the Engineering City. They restore them for further use”, the minister said.

The ministry also received dozens of letters from Armenians living in the US, Lebanon, Russia and Germany. They are ready to provide assistance to the Armenian engineers if needed, such as in the form of professional consulting, etc.

Earlier on April 5 the minister announced that 7 ventilators have been restored and are ready for use.

