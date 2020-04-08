Armenia voices “cautious optimism” over coronavirus statistics, peak may be over

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. As 28 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan voiced a general “cautious optimism” and said that if the recent statistics is maintained it would mean that the country has overcome the peak of the outbreak.

“Today we have 28 new cases of the coronavirus out of 311 tests. 27 patients recovered. The total number of recoveries is 114, the number of active cases is 758. Around 90% of the patients don’t even have fever. Overall, we are maintaining cautious optimism. If this statistics continues, it will mean that we have overcome the coronavirus peak and that the peak was on March 31,” Pashinyan said on social media.

On March 31st, Armenia had the highest number of new cases in one day – 92.

The Prime Minister said that a 93-year-old patient, who suffered from cancer, has died from coronavirus complications, becoming Armenia’s ninth COVID-19 fatality. He said that eight other patients are currently in critical condition.

Earlier on April 7, for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began in Armenia, the number of recovered patients in 24 hours was more than the number of new cases.

