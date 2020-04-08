Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

28 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia, bringing total to 881

28 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia, bringing total to 881

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected people to 881, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

9 death cases have been registered so far.

As of April 8, 27 more patients have recovered, and the total number of recovered people has reached 114.

4,571 people tested negative for coronavirus.

Currently the active cases are 758.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration