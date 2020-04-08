COVID-19 latest updates: More than 400,000 cases confirmed in US

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 1,431.973, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 82,000.

More than 302,000 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (400,540 confirmed cases). Over 12,000 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 141,942 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 14,045.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 135,586 cases. 17,127 patients have died.

France overtook Germany, capturing the 4th place. 109,069 confirmed cases and 10,328 deaths have been registered in France.

Germany has confirmed a total of 107,663 cases and 2,016 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 6th as it has confirmed 81,802 cases so far. The death toll here is 3,333. In past few days almost no deaths cases are being reported in China.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 62,589. The number of deaths is 3,872.

Iran is followed by UK – 55,242 cases, Turkey – 34,109 and Switzerland – 22,253.

Georgia confirmed 196 cases of coronavirus and Russia – 7,497. 58 people have died in Russia.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 2,359. 12 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 2,057 cases and 6 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 94 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 1,450. Iraq confirmed 1,122 cases and 65 deaths, Bahrein – 811 cases and 5 deaths, Kuwait – 743 cases and 1 death, Syria – 19 cases and 2 deaths, Libya -20 cases and 1 death.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 204 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan