Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 8, as of 08:20, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for unknown time.

Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan