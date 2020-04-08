LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.12% to $1491.50, copper price up by 4.19% to $5085.50, lead price up by 3.86% to $1707.00, nickel price up by 1.71% to $11409.00, tin price up by 3.32% to $14770.00, zinc price up by 3.83% to $1940.00, molybdenum price down by 0.99% to $17747.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.