Russian Armed Forces specialists arrive in Armenia in the sidelines of COVID 19 prevention efforts

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian Armed Forces specialists have arrived in Armenia for assisiting the coronavirus prevention measures, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

''In the sidelines of the bilateral cooperation between the Armed Forces of Armenia and Russia, according to the agreement between the Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Davit Tonoyan and Sergey Shoygu, the specialists of the Russian Armed Forces have just arrived in Armenia for assisiting the measures of preventing the spread of the novel cornavirus'', Stepanyan wrote.

The spokesperson noted that the team has the possibility of conducting COVID-19 infection research with mobile laboratory and disinfection system, adding that those measures will greatly foster the effectiveness of anti-epidemic measures.

For the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Armenia the number of recovered patients is more than that of the new cases: 25 patients have recovered and 20 new cases have been confirmed in one day. As of this moment the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Armenia is 853, and that of the recoveries is 87. 8 people have died.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

