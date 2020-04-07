Armenian President wishes speedy recovery to Boris Johnson

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a message to Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson, who is in in intensive care unit with coronavirus.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, President Sarkissian wished Boris Johnson health, strength and speedy recovery.

Johnson's spokesperson informed that the Prime Minister is breathing without assistance and does not have pneumonia.

CNN informs the seriousness of the Prime Minister's condition at a time of national emergency, combined with the lack of a formal succession procedure for heads of government in the UK, has raised questions about who is leading the country.

Johnson has nominated his Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, to deputize for him "as necessary" but there is no recent precedent for a sitting UK prime minister becoming incapacitated for a lengthy period.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan