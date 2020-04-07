Support framework for targeted investment programs discussed in government

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a regular meeting on April 7, which discussed solutions to those socio-economic problems arising from the coronavirus crisis.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Premier was briefed on the process of implementing 9 programs meant to deal with the economic impact of COVID-19. Information was provided on the amount of economic and social assistance provided so far and on the process of developing procedures for specific social activities.



Daily monitoring is ensured by the government departments concerned, which report back the findings to the Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan instructed to complete work on approving the implementation order of social activities, so that beneficiaries could be assisted as soon as possible.

The meeting went on to discuss the proposals developed by the Armenian State Interest Fund (ASIF) in a bid to support the ongoing investment programs. During the exchange of views that followed, the speakers came up with new ideas and recommendations concerning the mechanisms and standards of implementation of target programs based on the public-private sector partnership principle, as well as on risk management toolkits.



The Prime Minister tasked officials in charge to develop investment support scenarios with accurate definition of spheres, standards and restrictions.