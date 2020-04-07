COVID 19 updates – 293 thousand recoveries

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 1,362.687, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 76,000.

More than 293,000 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (368,174 confirmed cases). Over 10,960 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 140,510 cases so far with 3,835 new cases reported in one day. The total number of deaths in Spain is 13,798.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 132,547 cases. 16,523 patients have died.

Germany is the 4th with 103,717 confirmed cases and 1,822 deaths. It is followed by France which has 98,010 confirmed cases and 8,911 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 6th as it has confirmed 81,740 cases so far. 32 new cases have been recorded. The death toll here is 3,331.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 62,589. The number of deaths is 3,872.

Iran is followed by UK – 51,608 cases, Turkey – 30,217 and Switzerland – 22,242. Belgium has reported an increase of 1,380, bringing the total number of the cases to 22,194.

Georgia confirmed 195 cases of coronavirus and Russia – 7,497. 58 people have died in Russia.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.