Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-04-20

YEREVAN, 7 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 April, USD exchange rate down by 2.18 drams to 499.37 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.68 drams to 543.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.62 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.84 drams to 614.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 26011.57 drams. Silver price stood at 232.04 drams. Platinum price stood at 11513.4 drams.

 





