Coronavirus cases rise by 1,154 in Russia over past day: TASS

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. More than 1,154 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Russia in one day, bringing the total number of infected people to 7,497, reports TASS news agency.

The COVID-19 cases were registered in 81 regions of Russia.

According to the latest data, 494 people have recovered. The death toll has reached 58.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan