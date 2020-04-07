Coronavirus cases rise by 1,154 in Russia over past day: TASS
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. More than 1,154 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Russia in one day, bringing the total number of infected people to 7,497, reports TASS news agency.
The COVID-19 cases were registered in 81 regions of Russia.
According to the latest data, 494 people have recovered. The death toll has reached 58.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 04.07-21:14 Russian Armed Forces specialists arrive in Armenia in the sidelines of COVID 19 prevention efforts
- 04.07-20:32 Over 400 Armenian citizens return from Russia
- 04.07-20:30 Armenian President wishes speedy recovery to Boris Johnson
- 04.07-18:51 Self-isolation regime set for Artsakh's Mirik village following 1st coronavirus case
- 04.07-18:50 Support framework for targeted investment programs discussed in government
- 04.07-18:46 PM Pashinyan congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 04.07-18:43 COVID 19 updates – 293 thousand recoveries
- 04.07-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-04-20
- 04.07-17:24 Asian Stocks - 07-04-20
- 04.07-16:12 Serzh Sargsyan to be summoned to parliamentary committee investigating 2016 April War
- 04.07-15:10 Artsakh reports first case of novel coronavirus
- 04.07-14:45 Coronavirus cases rise by 1,154 in Russia over past day: TASS
- 04.07-14:02 April 7 – World Health Day
- 04.07-13:48 Armenia enabled to import food products, medicine without customs duty from non-EEU countries
- 04.07-13:39 Socially vulnerable school students provided with computers for remote learning
- 04.07-12:23 Yerevan Mayor congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 04.07-11:59 UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen
- 04.07-11:24 Pashinyan urges citizens to more strictly follow COVID19-related restrictions within this week
- 04.07-11:03 First time since coronavirus outbreak, Armenia reports more recoveries than new cases in 24 hours
- 04.07-10:16 Armenian businesses, socially vulnerable citizens start receiving relief
- 04.07-09:45 President Sarkissian offers congratulations on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 04.07-09:35 President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 04.07-09:15 Road condition
- 04.07-09:12 Oil Prices Down - 06-04-20
- 04.07-09:10 European Stocks - 06-04-20
11:04, 04.03.2020
Viewed 2873 times ‘Love them so much’: Kim Kardashian’s Twitter account full of posts, photos about Armenia
17:52, 04.01.2020
Viewed 2318 times COVID-19 updates: Italy and Spain record highest death tolls
16:36, 04.04.2020
Viewed 1976 times I definitely will come back with my family to Armenia - Kourtney Kardashian
15:46, 04.02.2020
Viewed 1868 times April War: Azerbaijan’s failure on the use of military force as a foreign policy tool
11:34, 04.01.2020
Viewed 1758 times Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on their New Year