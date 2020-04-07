April 7 – World Health Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The World Health Organization has declared April 7 as the World Health Day symbolizing the establishment of the structure in 1948. Today 194 countries of the world are a member of the WHO, Armenia’s healthcare ministry said in a statement.

“Celebrating this day aims at showing to the people how important health is and determine what can be done to improve the health condition of people worldwide. Therefore, every year the World Health Day is dedicated to any healthcare issue with different slogans, focusing the public attention to the global health trends and a separate problem.

The WHO has declared 2020 an International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, highlighting their important role in keeping the population healthy.

This is a chance to once more appreciate doctors and nurses who are fighting for preserving our population’s health every day, sometimes at the expense of their health.

On behalf of all of us we express our gratitude to our medics who are fulfilling their professional duty these days. Stay firm and be healthy!” the ministry’s statement said.

