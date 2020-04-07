Socially vulnerable school students provided with computers for remote learning

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports has collected around 600 units of computers and smartphones in donations from organizations and companies which have been provided to school students from socially vulnerable families to make remote learning more accessible amid the coronavirus shutdown, deputy minister of education Janna Andreasyan told a news conference.

Students are also provided with internet cards.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan