Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", BBC reports citing Downing Street.

A spokesman said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and was receiving "excellent care".

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday evening.

However, he has not been put on a ventilator.

PM Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on March 27.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration