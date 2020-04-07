Pashinyan urges citizens to more strictly follow COVID19-related restrictions within this week

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urges citizens to more strictly follow the coronavirus-related restrictions within this week so that the government will be able to mitigate them starting next Monday.

The PM said live on Facebook that the current figures linked with the coronavirus cases hint the government that the policy of restrictions is probably effective. “I ask you to more strictly and seriously keep those restrictions so that we can start adopting a strategy on mitigating the current regime starting next Monday if the statistics gives that chance”, the PM said.

He also informed that as of today there are 1,400 beds for coronavirus infected patients, but as of this moment only half of them are used, which means that the situation is not so tense. Pashinyan also said that the number of patients in critical condition has been decreased. He thanked all healthcare workers for their job.

For the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Armenia the number of recovered patients is more than that of the new cases: 25 patients have recovered and 20 new cases have been confirmed in one day. As of this moment the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Armenia is 853, and that of the recoveries is 87. 8 people have died.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan