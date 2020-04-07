First time since coronavirus outbreak, Armenia reports more recoveries than new cases in 24 hours

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in Armenia, the number of recovered patients in 24 hours is more than the number of new cases, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on social media.

He said that there have been 20 new cases of the coronavirus in the past one day, and 25 patients have recovered.

As of April 7, 11:00 GMT+4, the total cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is 853. With 8 fatalities and 87 recoveries, the number of active cases is 758.

Earlier on April 6, the number of new cases was 11, which prompted the authorities to voice optimistic assessments. The PM had urged the population to continue strictly adhering to the lockdown rules to keep the numbers down so that the government will start considering lifting the restrictions gradually.

Pashinyan said that the healthcare ministry and the government’s coronavirus response task force are both maintaining “cautious optimism”.

