Armenian businesses, socially vulnerable citizens start receiving relief

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. 2 billion 353 million drams in aid has already been distributed as of April 6 as part of the government’s coronavirus response measures to assist businesses and the socially vulnerable, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

“As part of the nine measures adopted by the government, as of yesterday 2 billion 353 million drams in economic and social assistance has been distributed to legal and natural persons,” Pashinyan said.

 

